About this product
Tastes like juicy, refreshing watermelon basil. Feels like a perfect summer day. Enjoy a higher-dose THC beverage designed to elevate your mind and soothe your body. With 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg Delta-8 THC, you can experience a delightful shift in perception followed by waves of calm. Effervescent and crafted with all-natural fruit juice. Serve chilled, straight from the can or over ice. 10 MG DELTA-9 THC and 10 MG DELTA-8 THC per can. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Allulose, Cane Sugar, Watermelon Juice Concentrate, Cucumber Juice Concentrate, Balsamic Vinegar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Cannabis Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate. Contains Coconut(License No. CDPH-10003710)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wunder
We're cannabis in a can with bold flavors that sparkle. All at just 25-35 calories - that's half the cals of beer or wine.