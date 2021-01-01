About this product

Tastes like juicy, refreshing watermelon basil. Feels like a perfect summer day. Enjoy a higher-dose THC beverage designed to elevate your mind and soothe your body. With 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg Delta-8 THC, you can experience a delightful shift in perception followed by waves of calm. Effervescent and crafted with all-natural fruit juice. Serve chilled, straight from the can or over ice. 10 MG DELTA-9 THC and 10 MG DELTA-8 THC per can. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Allulose, Cane Sugar, Watermelon Juice Concentrate, Cucumber Juice Concentrate, Balsamic Vinegar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Cannabis Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate. Contains Coconut(License No. CDPH-10003710)