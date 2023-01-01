Our Blood Orange CBC gummies are made with real fruit and a Sativa enhanced botanical terpene blend, making them a great addition to a day out and about. Whether eaten for a creative boost, or prepping for a dance party, these gummies are great for carefree adventures.
It's a little like a hot air balloon for your mood. Enjoy!
100mg THC : 100mg CBC per container, 10mg THC : 10mg CBC per gummy.
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and across Canada.
