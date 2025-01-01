Our Marionberry gummies are made with real fruit and an Indica enhanced botanical terpene blend, making them a great addition to the end of any long day. Whether eaten around a campfire, or in the comfort of your own home, these gummies are great for unwinding.



It’s a little like the soft furry slippers for your mind. Enjoy!



300mg THC per package, 30mg THC per gummy.



Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Marionberry Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin



Contains: Coconut

