The restorative effects of CBG in combination with THC, alongside the terpenes found in Hybrid strains may provide greater rejuvenation than THC alone. This combination may be particularly useful when looking for balance.



It's a little like a bubble bath for your brain. Enjoy!



300mg THC:300mg CBG per container, 30mg THC:30mg CBG per gummy.



Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pear Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Cannabis Extract, Hemp Extract, Sunflower Lecithin



Contains: Coconut

