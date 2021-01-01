About this product

Our Huckleberry Hybrid gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with a balanced hybrid terpene profile that may assist in creating a sense of cheerfulness and overall well being. Ideal for your day-to-day adventures!



It’s a little like the perfect balance of wearing pajamas to work. Enjoy!



100mg THC per package, 10mg THC per gummy.*

*Serving size varies by location.



Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water (H20), Huckleberry Juice Concentrate, Gelatin, Pectin (Pectin, Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavoring, Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin

Contains: Coconut