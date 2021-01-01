About this product
Our Strawberry 20:1 CBD:THC gummies are made with real fruit, a Hybrid terpene blend, and enhanced with cannabis-derived CBD oil. Perfect for relaxing your body while keeping your mind sharp and alert. They are the go-to gummy if you are looking to decompress or take the edge off.
It’s a little like a spa treatment for your body and soul. Enjoy!
200mg CBD:10mg THC per package, 20mg CBD:1mg THC per gummy.
Contains: Coconut
It’s a little like a spa treatment for your body and soul. Enjoy!
200mg CBD:10mg THC per package, 20mg CBD:1mg THC per gummy.
Contains: Coconut
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
Wyld THC products are currently available in Oregon, California, Nevada & Colorado.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!