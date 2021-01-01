Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Wyld

Wyld

Blood Orange Sativa Enhanced White Chocolates 50mg

Product rating:

About this product

50mg THC per container, 5mg THC per chocolate.

Our Blood Orange White Chocolates are Sativa enhanced, making them the perfect choice for people on the go and ready to embark on their next exploration!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!