Introducing Wyld One: a single piece, 100mg Wyld experience in three bold new flavors.
A convenient one-piece gummy experience at an approachable price, with the same great quality of all Wyld products.
100mg THC. 1 gummy per package | Wyld One gummies are made with compostable packaging.
Wyld One: for the Wyld ones.
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and across Canada.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
C11-0000192-LIC
CDPH-10002268
00000057DCHF00477864
C11-0000192-LIC
404R-00416