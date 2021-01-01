Wyld
Peach Indica Enhanced White Chocolates 50mg
Product rating:
About this product
50mg THC per container, 5mg THC per chocolate.
Wyld's Peach White Chocolate, which is enhanced with Indica terpenes, makes for an ideal evening delight! Take a load off and have one before bed, or better yet, after a long day of adventuring!
Wyld's Peach White Chocolate, which is enhanced with Indica terpenes, makes for an ideal evening delight! Take a load off and have one before bed, or better yet, after a long day of adventuring!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!