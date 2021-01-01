Wyld
Strawberry Hybrid Enhanced White Chocolates 50mg
About this product
50mg THC per container, 5mg THC per chocolate.
Wyld's Strawberry White Chocolates are our Hybrid option, offering a balanced blend of both Sativa and Indica qualities. A fitting choice for a mid-day treat out by the river, or while settling into your campsite!
