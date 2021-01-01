Loading…
Logo for the brand Wyld

Wyld

Strawberry Hybrid Enhanced White Chocolates 50mg

About this product

50mg THC per container, 5mg THC per chocolate.

Wyld's Strawberry White Chocolates are our Hybrid option, offering a balanced blend of both Sativa and Indica qualities. A fitting choice for a mid-day treat out by the river, or while settling into your campsite!
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!