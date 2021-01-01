About this product
Wyldfire Vapes Combines Top Quality Extractions with the Best Available Hardware so You Can be Wyld & Worry-free.
All Our Vapes Utilize Ceramic Atomizer Elements and Are Held to the Highest Quality Control Standards in the Industry.
About this brand
Wyldfire Concentrates
Wyldfire Concentrates was founded by sisters, Madison and Montana, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with a mission to help the Forest Service prevent and remediate wildfires. In doing so, Wyldfire proceeds benefit National Forests and Firefighter Relief Funds.
Our state-of-the-art facilities located in Colorado and Michigan are equipped with the highest grade machinery, including closed-loop-hydrocarbon systems, proprietary techniques and high production standards. We pride ourselves on producing clean, high potency, flavorful concentrates with the highest quality starting material and cannabis derived terpenes to ensure a smooth draw, however you consume.
Protect the forest we all love, smoke Wyldfire.
