Xtracted Labs
Purple Panty Dropper Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Purple Panty Dropper effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
34% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
