About this product

Strain Type: Sativa-Dominant 70S/30I | Genetics: Blue Dream x Red Mazar Kush



Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient's have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm. Breeder: NorCal Genetics.



X-Trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.



Requires a 510 threaded battery.