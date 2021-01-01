About this product

Azos is an all-natural, growth promoting, Nitrogen fixing bacteria ideal for cloning and transplanting. Azos converts nitrogen into a usable form that is readily available to the plant. Nitrogen is critical for forming vegetative matter and supporting abundant growth. Azos promotes growth, while boosting natural root development.



Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria - Of all the nutrients transported to plants through the soil, nitrogen is required in the greatest amount. It drives chlorophyll production in the foliage and keeps plants green and efficient. It is a fundamental part of amino acids and other compounds that assure crop health and productivity. It is a major part of every protein molecule and soils are often deficient of this element. However the atmosphere is comprised of around 80% nitrogen which is in a form (N2 or atmospheric nitrogen) that is not conventionally available to plants.

Nitrogen From the Air! - Somewhere along the evolutionary development of the "Plant - Soil - Microbial Matrix", certain bacteria began to specialize in tasks to enhance plant growth, which in return provided the microbes with a food source exchange opportunity. A select group of bacteria classified as "Diazotrophs" began to supply nitrogen to plants from a range of sources, including decomposed plant litter, dead micro-organisms, and sequestration of atmospheric nitrogen. Azos belongs to the last of these groups and functions primarily as an atmospheric nitrogen converter.



A Natural Isolate From the Amazon - Azos is a particularly-efficient agent originally isolated in the Amazon Basin where the lack of soil, the rapid breakdown of any vegetation by hungry microbes, and the environmental conditions which require "Growth to Survive" is a fundamental proposition of the ecosystem. Azos specializes in the highly-efficient conversion of the N2 form of nitrogen into plant-available NH3 ammoniacal nitrogen.



Azos is available in 2 oz, 6 oz, 16 oz, and 8 lb.