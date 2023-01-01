About this product
We are not responsible if you back into your garage door before opening it. Keep away from children.
Skunky, earthy ,uplifting and calm.
Premium distillate 94% Thc content
A Smugglers classic , and favorite from Durban South Africa.
Pure sativa.
Skunky, earthy ,uplifting and calm.
Premium distillate 94% Thc content
A Smugglers classic , and favorite from Durban South Africa.
Pure sativa.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
XY EXTRACTS
A designer Thc vape cartridge company offering customers what they want. The best flavored Thc vape products with the best price!!! Blended with premium distillate which is 94% Potency making it some of the strongest carts on the market!!!