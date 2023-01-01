Incredibly sweet , some of the best taste around!!Finish any meal with dessert matching 4k flavor!!! Euphoric, Uplifting, happy

94% potency. Premium distillate.

Another discreet smelling product to take your sesh any where!!

#GetExtracted facts: https://www.leafly.com/strains/gelato

This hybrid will give you the stress free focused feeling you desire at an awesome price. Buy Now!!!