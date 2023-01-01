About this product
Incredibly sweet , some of the best taste around!!Finish any meal with dessert matching 4k flavor!!! Euphoric, Uplifting, happy
94% potency. Premium distillate.
Another discreet smelling product to take your sesh any where!!
#GetExtracted facts: https://www.leafly.com/strains/gelato
This hybrid will give you the stress free focused feeling you desire at an awesome price. Buy Now!!!
About this brand
XY EXTRACTS
A designer Thc vape cartridge company offering customers what they want. The best flavored Thc vape products with the best price!!! Blended with premium distillate which is 94% Potency making it some of the strongest carts on the market!!!