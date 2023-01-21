About this product
A limited exclusive house combination of Grand Daddy Purp and London Pound Cake!!!
This mix cant be found anywhere but at XYEXTRACTS.COM
One full gram of premium distillate and natural terpenes. A smooth sweet taste with a slight spice with a discreet smell so your sesh can be had anywhere!
About this brand
XY EXTRACTS
A designer Thc vape cartridge company offering customers what they want. The best flavored Thc vape products with the best price!!! Blended with premium distillate which is 94% Potency making it some of the strongest carts on the market!!!