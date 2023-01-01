Clementine VS O.g Kush for a battle of the titans in a fight to control your stress levels through your lungs.

Pure premium distillate with 94% Potency

Invigorating with a euphoric relaxation giving you the energy and focus needed to carry out your daily activities while remaining calm.

This sativa dominant hybrid is the perfect start to your day .

#GetExtracted facts:

Served best with fried eggs (sunny-side up), wheat toast , turkey bacon , pancakes with maple syrup or while sipping on gin and juice.....laid back of course.

