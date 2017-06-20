About this strain
White Cookies is a potent hybrid enjoyed for its ability to stimulate appetite and curb pain. White Cookies is made by crossing White Widow and Girl Scout Cookies. With high potency on both side of this cross, White Cookies utilizes the sweet, uplifting euphoria of the old school and masterfully blends it with new school OG elements that relax the body. Enjoy White Cookies with a side of cookies as this strain will give you the munchies as well as soothe chronic pain and help mitigate stress. White Cookies is bred by Crop King Seeds.
White Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
82 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
