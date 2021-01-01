About this product

Our 250mg Relax Life Water-Soluble Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil 30mL (Mixed Berry) is designed with the aim of helping your body promote its own better general health. With antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and mood-stabilizing effects, just an mL under the tongue each day can help bring you back to your long-lost days of happier living.



- Contains absolutely NO THC

- Continual use provides stronger results

- Perfect for any government job