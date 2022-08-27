Yeti Scat Trails offers the best of one of the original pair of luxuries developed by human civilization in it's earliest years; that being wine and hashish. Both were developed to purify and concentrate the desirable effects of, at best, a wild and ferocious plant, refining a delicate gift from the god's for human enjoyment and stimulation. They come down to us as legendary gifts, on the one hand from Dionysus, and on the other, the great Shiva. Hash making has been going on in the Hindukush and Nepal regions of central Asia from before recorded time and, most assuredly ever since, has been enjoyed by prophets and students, rich and poor, wicked and humble, and above all, those just celebrating the end of another day.