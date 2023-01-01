About this product
Yocan Cubex TGT coil combines ceramic donut and quartz XTAL rod without heating coils exposed. Load your concentrate on the ceramic donut, it will immediately melt and be absorbed by the XTAL rod in the middle and then nebulize. You can get enormous vapor with excellent sapor by the perfect combinations of ceramic and quartz.
SPECIFICATION
Name: Cubex
Coil: TGT (Target Tech)
Size: 22*22*114mm
Body Material: Aluminum
Battery Capacity: 1400mAh
Charging Port: Type-C
Charging Voltage: 5V
Charging Current: 0.8A
TGT Coil Resistance: 0.4-0.5Ω
Adjustable Voltage: 3.0V – 3.6V – 4.2V
Preheat: 10 seconds
Safety Cut-off: 15 seconds
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
