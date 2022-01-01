About this product
Yocan evolve plus xl equipped with quad coil / four quartz rods coil, metal body, 1400 battery, to provide strong power for your day!
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is available in a variety of colors such as silver, champagne gold, rose gold, and black. The unit comes with its own tap tool. It also comes with a detachable sling that allows you to easily hang the device around your neck.
The main features:
Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer
USB Charging
Adjustable Airflow
Coil Cap
1400mAh Battery
Built-In Dual Compartment Wax Jar
Detachable Hanging Ring
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
