Yocan evolve plus xl equipped with quad coil / four quartz rods coil, metal body, 1400 battery, to provide strong power for your day!



The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is available in a variety of colors such as silver, champagne gold, rose gold, and black. The unit comes with its own tap tool. It also comes with a detachable sling that allows you to easily hang the device around your neck.



The main features:



Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer

USB Charging

Adjustable Airflow

Coil Cap

1400mAh Battery

Built-In Dual Compartment Wax Jar

Detachable Hanging Ring