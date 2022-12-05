About this product
New Arrivals! Yocan FLAT series Pen-style CBD battery with 510 threads.
Main Features:
Square Shape
Button Activation
Type C
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
15s Safety Cutoff
10s Preheat (1.8V)
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Fits All 510 Thread Carts
FLAT Mini
Battery Capacity: 400mAh
Size: 15*15*71mm
Weight: 27g
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Preheat: 1.8V/10 seconds
15 seconds Safety Cut-off
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
Charging Port: Type-C
FLAT Plus
Battery Capacity: 900mAh
Size: 15*15*97mm
Weight: 38g
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Preheat: 1.8V/10 seconds
15 seconds Safety Cut-off
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
Charging Port: Type-C
FLAT Slim
Battery Capacity: 350mAh
Size: 12*12*84mm
Weight: 22g
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Preheat: 1.8V/10 seconds
15 seconds Safety Cut-off
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
Charging Port: Type-C
FLAT
Battery Capacity: 650mAh
Size: 15*15*84mm
Weight: 32g
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Preheat: 1.8V/10 seconds
15 seconds Safety Cut-off
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
Charging Port: Type-C
Get more on YOCAN.COM
Main Features:
Square Shape
Button Activation
Type C
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
15s Safety Cutoff
10s Preheat (1.8V)
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Fits All 510 Thread Carts
FLAT Mini
Battery Capacity: 400mAh
Size: 15*15*71mm
Weight: 27g
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Preheat: 1.8V/10 seconds
15 seconds Safety Cut-off
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
Charging Port: Type-C
FLAT Plus
Battery Capacity: 900mAh
Size: 15*15*97mm
Weight: 38g
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Preheat: 1.8V/10 seconds
15 seconds Safety Cut-off
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
Charging Port: Type-C
FLAT Slim
Battery Capacity: 350mAh
Size: 12*12*84mm
Weight: 22g
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Preheat: 1.8V/10 seconds
15 seconds Safety Cut-off
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
Charging Port: Type-C
FLAT
Battery Capacity: 650mAh
Size: 15*15*84mm
Weight: 32g
Adjustable Voltage: 2.6V, 3.2V, 3.8V
Preheat: 1.8V/10 seconds
15 seconds Safety Cut-off
Cart Resistance: >0.8ohm
Charging Port: Type-C
Get more on YOCAN.COM
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.