Yocan Hit 2 is the best dry herb vaporizers. Strong carrying capacity: With a small size of 124*40.5*32mm, it is powerful and can be used in any place.

Comfortable grip: Yocan Hit 2 has an ergonomic body design. High-end UV technology and groove anti-slip design combine stylish appearance and comfortable feel.

LCD color display: Hit 2 uses a large-size LCD color display to enhance the visual sensory experience while providing convenient real-time feedback.

Six-hole air inlet design: The airflow is perfectly diffused through the airways designed on both sides, and the six-hole airways make your suction smoother.



Application of ceramic convection oven: Yocan Hit 2's precise ceramic convection oven can heat the material evenly and effectively, releasing its full flavor and potency without burning.

Magnetic suction nozzle: Hit 2 is equipped with a magnetic suction nozzle, simple operation, and convenient and fast connection. When adding suction and cleaning the device, it can ensure the rapid addition of dry herbs and provide convenient cleaning capabilities. Instantly improve your vape experience.

Large battery capacity: 1800 mAh high-capacity battery, long battery life.

200°F-480°F precise temperature setting: 200°F to 480°F intuitive and precise adjustable temperature range. Get your own steam cloud through precise temperature control, enhancing the customizable experience. When the preset temperature is reached, the vibration feedback reminds you, so that it is always under your control. Learn more about Yocan manual.

