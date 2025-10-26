About this product
Yocan Iris delivers smooth and rich vapor with every puff. The features and specifications of the Yocan Iris concentrate vaporizer are as follows:
Yocan Iris Features:
- OLED Display
- 2.5 - 4.2V Adjustable Voltage
- Auto Mode & On - demand Mode
- Magnetic Mouthpiece
- 900mAh Battery
- Aluminium Alloy Body
- Type - C Port
- Auto Shutdown After 0.5 Hour
Yocan Iris Wax Vaporizer 900 mAh with Precision Temperature Control. Enjoy extended sessions with the high - capacity battery that charges in just 1.5 hours using a 5V/1A Type - C port.
To learn more about Yocan Iris, please visit Yocan.com.
- Visit Yocan.com/h and join our head shop pioneer program to get two sets of the latest products for FREE.
- Got to Forum.uooce.org/yocan-tech-f15/ to get free support from other Yocan users.
- Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
