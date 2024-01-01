Today, Yocan manufacturer launched a new generation of Yocan Kodo Plus 510 Vape Pen Battery. It is a 510 thread standard vaporizer, and it is also an upgraded model of the Yocan Kodo series, one of the best-selling representative works of all Yocan battery styles! Yocan Kodo Plus has strong endurance in a small size! It inherits many advantages. Let’s learn about it together!



Experience of using Yocan Kodo Plus vape battery

Yocan Kodo Plus vape battery has a rounded and full appearance and a comfortable feel. The bottom is made of one-piece aluminum alloy forging, which is durable. The product design is simple and easy to operate. The metal-textured buttons respond quickly and smoothly. It is easy to get started without a complicated learning process. This time Yocan manufacturer provides you with 6 dazzling colors (black, silver, green, red, light purple, teal)



Features of the new generation Yocan Kodo Plus vape batteries

1、Precise button voltage adjustment function: Yocan Kodo Plus vape batteries have upgraded adjustable five gears (2.4V-2.8V-3.2V-3.6V-4.0V). Upgraded single button control, more precise and controllable firepower adjustment, so that each gear can correspond to different enthusiasts.

2、10-second preheating function: Enhances the continuous supply capacity of Kodo Plus, always ready for your vaping.

3、Manual heating 15-second automatic power-off function: Automatically disconnect the heating after more than 15 seconds to protect the continuous performance of the atomizer head, while increasing the service life of the device, allowing you to use it for a long time.

4、1-hour automatic shutdown function: Automatically shut down after 1 hour, ensuring energy saving while preventing you from accidentally touching the device in your clothes pocket and turning it on.

5、Type-C charging interface: Type-C charging cables are popular all over the world, which can quickly ensure energy replenishment and stable and continuous output.



Yocan Kodo Plus vape pen battery size

Yocan Kodo Plus vape pen battery has an 18*25*65mm small size and portable performance, inheriting the excellent features of Yocan Kodo. It can provide strong carrying capacity and can easily cope with any occasion you appear.



It is the best 510 vape battery

Small size and large capacity are the highlights of Yocan manufacturers. The 900mAh battery can achieve ultra-long battery life. At the same time, Yocan Kodo Plus has a 510 thread standard and is compatible with all 510 thread atomizers on the market. It is one of the best 510 electronic cigarette batteries.

