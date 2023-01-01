Based on the original Kodo edition, Yocan has always developed an innovative spirit and launched this Yocan Kodo Pro. Uniquely, the Kodo Pro has an OLED display and functions of puff counter, pre-heat, safety cut-off, and voltage adjustment.
Main Features: Carts Compatibility>0.8ohm 10 Sec Preheat 10 Sec Safety Cut-off Type-C Charging Port Adjustable Voltage (1.8-4.2V) 510 thread 400mAh Battery
