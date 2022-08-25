About this product
Based on the original Kodo edition, Yocan has always developed an innovative spirit and launched this Yocan Kodo Pro. Uniquely, the Kodo Pro has an OLED display and functions of puff counter, pre-heat, safety cut-off, and voltage adjustment.
Main Features:
Carts Compatibility>0.8ohm
10 Sec Preheat
10 Sec Safety Cut-off
Type-C Charging Port
Adjustable Voltage (1.8-4.2V)
510 thread
400mAh Battery
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
