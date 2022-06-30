About this product
Main Feature:
Three voltage options
On/Off: 5 Clicks Within 2 seconds
Change Voltage: 3 Quick Clicks
Preheat On/Off: 2 Quick Clicks
400mAh battery
Portable and compact design: convenient to carry
The 10-second automatic shutdown function helps save power
Can be fully charged in 30-40 minutes
Learn more Yocan Kodo features
About this brand
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.