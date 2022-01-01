About this product
Yocan Loki features 3 voltage levels, isolated dual air paths, best device for concentrates. This Yocan device comes with a 650mah built-in battery with three adjustable voltage modes, two operating modes, and a dual air path. Yocan Loki is prepared to be the upgraded and innovative vaporizer kit that features a slim and slender body, delivering the imaginable flavor.
Main Features:
Concentrate Vaporizer
Aluminum Alloy Body
650mAh Interior Rechargeable Battery
Isolated Dual Air Paths
Type-C Charging Port
Learn more Yocan Loki information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Online Store
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
