Yocan's smallest and lightest concentrate vaporizer, Loki. Packed in an aluminum alloy body, extremely lightweight yet indestructible. 650mAh interior rechargeable battery and isolated dual air paths, the Loki excels in long-lasting power supply and optimally original flavor delivery.



It has the familiar five (5) button press, to turn on or off the device, which is common on most vapes. Like the other Yocan products, this has variable temperatures selected by pressing the power button 3 times.



More Features of the Yocan Loki :



Dimension: 27mm * 12.5mm * 135mm

Material: Zinc Alloy + Aluminum Alloy

Battery Capacity: 650mAh Interior Battery

Voltage: 3.2V(White), 3.7V(Blue), 4.2V(Green)

Activation: Button Actuated

Mode: On-Demand Mode & Session Mode

Charging Type: 5V/0.7A Type-C Charging

Thread: 510



