Yocan Loki is packed in an aluminum alloy body, extremely lightweight yet indestructible. It features a rechargeable battery and isolated dual air paths, the Loki excels in a stable power supply and optimally original flavor delivery.

The all-new designed XTAL Tip now has an enlarged Quartz Tip and an embedded heating element that provides a larger heating area and no metal exposure to deliver an intense and delectable rip! Featuring four air holes, to balance airflow, and scrub off excess concentrate with ease.



More Features of the Yocan Loki :



Dimension: 27mm * 12.5mm * 135mm

Material: Zinc Alloy + Aluminum Alloy

Battery Capacity: 650mAh Interior Battery

Voltage: 3.2V(White), 3.7V(Blue), 4.2V(Green)

Activation: Button Actuated

Mode: On-Demand Mode & Session Mode

Charging Type: 5V/0.7A Type-C Charging

Thread: 510



