Can't Take Your Eyes Off This Yocan Orbit.

The Yocan Orbit is a powerful wax vaporizer that is easy to use and takes pen dabbing to a whole new level. The Yocan Orbit is a uniquely designed wax pen featuring a glass mouthpiece with a vertex airflow system, 10 second pre-heat, 3 pre-set heat settings, a 1700mAh. Yocan Orbit Vape Pen Quartz Balls Coil is a revolutionary wax vaporizer that features portable terp balls made from.



Features:

Spinning Quartz Terp Pearls

Vaporizer for Wax Concentrates

Discreet and Convenient

Next-Generation 1700mAh Long Battery Life

Fast USB Type C Charging Compatible

Stable and Consistent Heat Production and Vaporization

Several Sessions with a Single Charge

2.5 Hours Charging Time

Variable Voltage (3.4V, 3.7V, 4.0V)

LED Light Indicator

10-Second Preheat Feature (3.4V)

Adjustable Temperature

Quartz Coilless Cups

Ensures Efficient Wax Consumption

Boosts Flavor from Concentrates

Mouthpiece with Spin Cap for Improved Airflow

Stainless Steel Case

Decreased Weight but Improved Sturdiness



Learn more details, please visit Yocan.com