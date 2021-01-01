About this product
The Yocan Rex is a quick, convenient, and portable e-nail vaporizer. The Yocan Rex featured QTC coil is made for giant clouds and hits. It features three preset functional adjustable voltage options, 3.2v, 3.7v, 4.2v, and outfitted with a single button for ease of use. It also design with the adjustable airflow function.Meet the demands whether you’re a tiny or big airflow users.
Features:
1400mAh Battery
Type-C Charging
fit 14mm or 18mm glass piece
Available In Many Colors
QTC coil
1 Click To Start Or Stop
Adjustable Airflow
Learn more Yocan Rex information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
