About this product
Inspired by simplicity. Draw-activation firing mechanism and sensor control operation system built in a buttonless pen battery. Outbalances by purity. It features an extremely portable size and lightweight, containing a full ceramic cartridge, 510 thread, an all-in-one body.
FEATURES
350mAh Battery Capacity
Micro-USB Charging
Variable Voltage Battery
Variable Modes
Draw-Activated
Ceramic Heating Element
About this brand
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
