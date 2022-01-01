About this product
The Yocan Stix Plus, containing the prominent dual-core ceramic cartridge, is a high-quality and refillable vaporizer. The dual ceramic heating elements not only provide a double volume of clouds but also deliver a superior and pleasant experience.
SPECIFICATIONS
Cartridge Parameters:
Dimension: Φ14*44.5mm
Material: Full Ceramic and Glass
Capacity: 1.0ml
Resistance: 1.0Ω
Battery Parameters:
Dimension: Φ14*85mm
Material: Stainless Steel
Battery Capacity: 650mAh Interior Battery
Voltage Range: 3.0V, 3.5V, 4.2V
Operation Type: Button Activation
Thread: 510
SPECIFICATIONS
About this brand
Yocan® Online Store
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
