About this product
Patented Box mod for all kinds of oil atomizers. the patented universal width and height adjustable box mod that will work with all kinds of oil atomizers. Yocan has been embraced by so many people around the world and pushed to be a leader and always take the industry to the next level.
Main Features:
Upgraded version of Yocan UNI
Adjustable height of vape cartridge
Fit different diameters atomizers (<14MM)
Precise voltage adjustment (by 0.1v)
Learn more on www.yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan® Online Store
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
