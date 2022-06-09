Patented Box mod for all kinds of oil atomizers. the patented universal width and height adjustable box mod that will work with all kinds of oil atomizers. Yocan has been embraced by so many people around the world and pushed to be a leader and always take the industry to the next level.



Main Features:

Upgraded version of Yocan UNI

Adjustable height of vape cartridge

Fit different diameters atomizers (<14MM)

Precise voltage adjustment (by 0.1v)



