About this product
Yocan UNI S has inherited from the previous version Yocan UNI vape box mod device's advantages, featuring an adjustable diameter dial function to fits all cartridges. The Yocan brand has never disappointed its audience when it comes to portability. It easily goes inside your pocket. Yocan UNI S vape mod is a perfect solution for enjoying vaping while traveling and at home.
Main Features:
Fit all cartridges
Small size
Type C Charge Port
Preheat Function: 2 taps fire button
Preheat voltage: 1.8V
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
