About this product
Yocan UNI TWIST Universal Portable Mod is easily considered the most useful mod ever made that will work with any oil atomizers. An innovative twist box mod with a small and discreet appearance.
Main Features:
Universal Portable Mod
Diameters: 32.5x22x67mm
Patented Box Mod
10sec preheat function
Voltage Range: 1.8V to 4.2V
small and discreet appearance
housed in solid quality Zinc Alloy shell
Fit ALL Kinds of Oil Atomizers
Built With Height Slider
Adjustable Diameter Dial Fitting Different Diameters
Built With Hanging Hole
Type-C Charging port
Discreet yet effective
Available In Many Colors
Learn more Yocan UNI Twist information, please visit our official website: Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
