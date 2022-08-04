Today we are going to introduce a new vape mod from Yocan.

The Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod is easily considered the most useful mod. It takes all the best things about the UNI and enhances them. Yocan UNI Twist has a dial built into the bottom of the device, you can customize your vaping experience from 1.8V to 4.2V.



Main Features:

Universal Portable Mod

Diameters: 32.5x22x67mm

Patented Box Mod

10sec preheat function

Voltage Range: 1.8V to 4.2V

small and discreet appearance

housed in solid quality Zinc Alloy shell

Fit ALL Kinds of Oil Atomizers

Built With Height Slider

Adjustable Diameter Dial Fitting Different Diameters

Built With Hanging Hole

Type-C Charging port

Discreet yet effective

Available In Many Colors



If you want to test or review this item, please fill it out on Yocan.com/r



To learn more about Yocan UNI Twist information, please visit Yocan.com official site.



