The Vane handheld vaporizer is powered by Yocan. This device boasts a ceramic heating element, plus the conduction chamber it delivers a delicious and thick vape flavor. Read on to find out how big performance the Yocan Vane vaporizer comes with.



At first glance, Yocan Vane Dry Vaporizer Silver Version looks like a USB flash drive. The Yocan Vane comes with a rechargeable 1100mAh battery and is fully charged within 1 hour. Allow you to spend more time enjoying and less time waiting for charging. It is the Perfect & Powerful & Small Vaporizer with BIG performance.



The Yocan Vane featured an enhanced user experience with a magnetic mouthpiece. It's a cool design for on the go.



Main Features:



Heats up quickly

Temperature Control

Capacity long-life 1100mAh batteries

High-quality components

Portable and sleek

Produces thick vapor

Easy to use – no complicated user manual needed

Maintenance-free

Type C USB charging port



Learn more Yocan Vane information on Yocan.com