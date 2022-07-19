About this product
Feminine blend (Geranium and Lavender)
Masculine Blend (Frankincense, Sandalwood, and Lavender)
Ingredients
Jojoba Oil
Essential oils
CBD Isolate
Use on body and muscles to help relax the sooth and reduce pain.
The effects of massage oil will last long after the massage.
About this brand
Quality should never be a compromise, our goal is to provide products you can trust. We provide pesticide free CBD products for men and woman. Yogastey products are cruelty free, innovative, and cutting edge.
REDISCOVER THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH WITH YOGASTEY CBD.
Let us help you feel beautiful!