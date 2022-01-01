Integrate the health benefits of CBD in the most fun way with CBD gummies – a premium assortment of chewy and flavorful soft chunks that taste so good. The CBD strengths are accurately balanced for non-obtrusive usage. All of our CBD gummies are made out of naturally occurring ingredients to preserve the sanctity of the CBD contained within them.



We at Yogi Health+ strictly ensure that none of our products are staining, or use artificial additives. The gummies are Vegan in nature, gluten-free and the soft chewy portion is derived from 100% organic substances.



Flavor: Assorted

CBD Gummies 40ct Bottle