Integrate the health benefits of CBD in the most fun way with CBD gummies – a premium assortment of chewy and flavorful soft chunks that taste so good. The CBD strengths are accurately balanced for non-obtrusive usage. All of our CBD gummies are made out of naturally occurring ingredients to preserve the sanctity of the CBD contained within them.
We at Yogi Health+ strictly ensure that none of our products are staining, or use artificial additives. The gummies are Vegan in nature, gluten-free and the soft chewy portion is derived from 100% organic substances.
Flavor: Assorted
CBD Gummies 40ct Bottle
About this brand
Yogi Health Plus
Yogi Health Plus is a dietary supplement venture that believes in a 100% organic lifestyle. All our products comprise organic extracts that revitalize health and provide our consumers with the nutrients for an energetic daily routine. Yogi Health Plus understands the dietary imbalance and malnourishment problems plaguing the modern-day population. We research, innovate and produce organic health products that help everyone eradicate signs of fatigue, deficiency, and ailments from their life in the least intrusive way.