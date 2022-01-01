CBD Lidocaine is your go-to solution for dealing with chronic or acute pain. It offers a unique CBD formula that provides relaxation to the aching body parts and helps you alleviate pain in a matter of minutes. CBD Cream is skin-friendly and suits all skin types. The extracts powering this wonderful pain-relief product come from naturally sourced and US-grown hemp after years of meticulous R&D.



We at Yogi Health+ strictly ensure that none of our products are staining, or use artificial additives. The CBD Lidocaine products are Vegan in nature, gluten-free and the liquid media is derived from 100% organic substances.