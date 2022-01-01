About this product
CBD Pain Relieving Cream is your go-to solution for dealing with chronic or acute pain. It offers a unique CBD formula that provides relaxation to the aching body parts and helps you alleviate pain in a matter of minutes. CBD Cream is skin-friendly and suits all skin types. The extracts powering this wonderful pain-relief product comes from naturally sourced and US-grown hemp after years of meticulous R&D.
We at Yogi Health+ strictly ensure that none of our products are staining, or use artificial additives. The CBD Cream products are Vegan in nature, gluten-free and the liquid media is derived from 100% organic substances.
About this brand
Yogi Health Plus
Yogi Health Plus is a dietary supplement venture that believes in a 100% organic lifestyle. All our products comprise organic extracts that revitalize health and provide our consumers with the nutrients for an energetic daily routine. Yogi Health Plus understands the dietary imbalance and malnourishment problems plaguing the modern-day population. We research, innovate and produce organic health products that help everyone eradicate signs of fatigue, deficiency, and ailments from their life in the least intrusive way.