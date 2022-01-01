About this product
Enjoy the essence of CBD with tinctures! Pop a few drops in your morning Latte or your protein shake, or simply take half a spoon before you sleep. Our CBD tinctures are sourced from organically grown hemp directly from the USA. For new beginners and people just trying out CBD, the tinctures are a great option as they’re flexible to use. Available in 4 colors.
We at Yogi Health+ strictly ensure that none of our products are staining, or use artificial additives. The CBD tinctures are Vegan in nature, gluten-free and the liquid media is derived from 100% organic substances.
About this brand
Yogi Health Plus
Yogi Health Plus is a dietary supplement venture that believes in a 100% organic lifestyle. All our products comprise organic extracts that revitalize health and provide our consumers with the nutrients for an energetic daily routine. Yogi Health Plus understands the dietary imbalance and malnourishment problems plaguing the modern-day population. We research, innovate and produce organic health products that help everyone eradicate signs of fatigue, deficiency, and ailments from their life in the least intrusive way.