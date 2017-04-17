Loading…
Yuma Way LLC

Chupacabra

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
