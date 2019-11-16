About this strain
Coming from Big Buddha Seeds, Cookies and Cream Cheese is an indica-dominant cross of GSC and Big Buddha Cheese. It puts off an odor of freshly baked cookies with a kushy spice, and the smoke is sweet and fruity. Give Cookies and Cream Cheese a shot if you’re looking for a strain that may ease your mind without holding you back from day-to-day activities.
Cookies and Cream Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
25% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
