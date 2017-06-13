Loading…
Yuma Way LLC

Double Dream

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Double Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
249 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
